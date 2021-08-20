Young Thug Creates A New Thuggerverse For "Tick Tock" Video

Young Thug transitions to his next era with the release of his new music video "Tick Tock."

We've known for years that Young Thug is a complete superstar, and he's reminding us with the release of his latest music video for "Tick Tock."

Premiering the song during his performance for NPR's Tiny Desk, the Atlanta-based rapper has returned with the first single from the upcoming studio album Punk, which is expected to release this fall. "Tick Tock" came out to much acclaim on Friday, and the video has officially arrived as well, giving fans a glimpse into the mind of Young Thug as he inches closer to unveiling his next era.

The pink aesthetic remains in full swing, and spiders crawl the floors of the new music video, much as they do on the walls of his Atlanta recording studio, which is affectionately referred to as the Snake Pit. The high-flying video was directed by Emil Nava and it brings us into a Thuggerverse we've never visited before. Taking off in a pink Lamborghini, prepare for lift-off as Thug's latest video brings all kinds of ideas and possibilities to life. Anything can happen in Thug's Punk world.

To celebrate the release of his new single, we published the new edition of Crew Love with twelve artists signed to Young Stoner Life Records, including Thug's brother Unfoonk, his girlfriend Karlae, his sisters Dolly and Doraah, and more. Check that out here.