Young Thug is one of the most respected artists in Atlanta's rap scene, and he's built a special catalog of high-powered mixtapes and chart-impacting singles over the years. He's also the leader of Young Stoner Life Records, the record label that introduced the world to artists like Gunna, Lil Keed, Karlae, Lil Duke, Yak Gotti, and more.

Despite already having a solid backlog of music with one of the strongest mixtape runs in recent memory, Young Thug is crafting out his next studio album Punk, which will officially be his sophomore album following his debut, So Much Fun. During his Tiny Desk performance for NPR earlier this year, Thugger revealed that his album would be dropping in mid-October by wearing a t-shirt with his release date on it. He's seemingly confirming that date in his latest post on the YSL Records page.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Showing off his Spotify stats and boasting about being the fifty-ninth most-listened-to artist on the platform, Thug wrote that we can expect his new album Punk on October 15.

So far, the rapper has only released one song from the album, "Tick Tock." He has previewed a number of songs that fans are expecting to see on the tracklist, including "Die Slow," "Hate The Game," and "Droppin Jewels."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Are you excited about Young Thug's next album? Which features do you want to see?