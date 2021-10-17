Young Thug Closes "Punk" With Mac Miller-Assisted "Day Before"

Over the past two years, Young Thug has been hinting at the release of Punk, his follow-up to So Much Fun. With the release of Slime Language 2 and Slime & B with Chris Brown, at one point, it felt as though this album might face a similar fate to projects like MigoThuggin and Metro Thuggin. Fortunately, that wasn't the case and the album arrived in its entirety on Friday, loaded with special guests.

While artists like Drake, J. Cole, and Future made cameos on the tracklist, Thug revealed hours before the album's release that it would include a posthumous appearance on Punk. The two connect for "Day Before" -- a song that was previously leaked along with a Trippie Redd verse. Mac Miller's close friend and manager Quentin Cuff revealed that the song was recorded prior to Mac's passing.

"Mac was waiting to even hear these songs in full. He was so excited for these to come out," he wrote.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything a hundred, I don't ever leave a fifty, yeah

Did my own half-time, if I was simple

What the fuck you think I'm rich for?

Why you think I'm always talking shit with my hand on my dick?

In the crib, these bitches turned it to a strip show

It's what it is, though

