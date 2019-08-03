This week's FIRE EMOJi playlist weighs heavy on the soul, thanks in part to the solipsistic work of Young Thug and 24 Heavy on the latest cut slated for the Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 compilation. For the 3rd week running, QC: The Label let a single slip through the cracks. It won't be long, August 16th to be exact- before the full project is up for consumption. So far so good.

Also gracing our weekly playlist is a solid contribution from Lil West, playing host to Calboy. "Want Love" is the hardest composite sketch the boys at Take A Daytrip have offered West thus far. The Delaware native is inching closer and closer to the release of Vex Pt. 2. His inclusion within the shortlist of XXL's Freshman list for 2019- is but one of many accolades the young spitter has garnered in a busy 2018-2019 stretch.

Elsewhere on the docket, YBN Cordae's "Nightmares Are Real" featuring Pusha-T for a 2nd week in a row (it's second in existence). Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, and Rick Ross were also fortunate to pick up where they left off last week. Always kept within a measure of quality over quantity, our FIRE EMOJI playlist runs 100 songs deep, as always. Enjoy to the fullest, and be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below.

