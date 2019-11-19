Young Thug finally capped off the Justin Bieber Big tour in Los Angeles last night but it wouldn't have been a finale without some special guests. Thugger, who co-headlined the tour with Machine Gun Kelly, brought out some friends from Atlanta to close things out. T.I. came out at the first guest to perform their 2014 anthem, "All About The Money." Shortly after, Quavo came out on stage to celebrate the end of the tour with Thugger.

Thugger and MGK's tour kicked off at the beginning of September in Toronto. Since then, they've been steadily on the road hitting cities like Philly, Chicago, Detroit, San Diego, and more. The two were joined by a string of opening acts including members of the YSL Camp. Polo G, YBN Nahmir, Strick, HiDoraah, and Dolly White also joined the two rappers on their North American tour.

While Thugger's kept himself busy over the past few months promoting his latest album, the rapper does have a few other musical projects in the work. He previously announced a project titled, PUNK which was supposed to follow the release of So Much Fun. There have also been rumors circulating of a sequel to Super Slimey, his collaborative project with Future. Super Slimey 2 will reportedly include Gunna and Lil Baby as well. Whether that ends up dropping is yet to be determined but we're stoked for whatever Thugger has up his sleeves.