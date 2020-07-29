It's been a quiet year for Young Thug musically. Though he's served plenty of potent guest verses, there haven't been any updates on when we can expect a new album. Fans have eagerly been waiting for Punk or whatever project he decides to follow-up So Much Fun. Thug, himself, is typically previewing new music on the regular for his fans without a release date ever mentioned.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Earlier this week, his sister Dolly White revealed that he has a "big surprise" on the way. Mentioning his birthday, which lands on August 16th, fans immediately speculated that, finally, a new album from Thugger would arrive in a few weeks. Well, it didn't take long for him to seemingly confirm that on Twitter by simply tweeting out, "#SlimeLanguage2 8-16." The tweet was later taken down but those who've followed Thugger in recent years know that he typically drops off a new project on his birthday.

Unfortunately, that might not actually be the case. Though the excuse that one's Twitter account was hacked is only used when things seem a bit out of the ordinary, Thug told his fans that he was hacked. Surely, whoever hacked him would've at least encouraged his followers to send them Bitcoin, but ultimately, the hackers just gave us false hope.