Young Thug Assists Marlo On Tay Keith-Produced "Stay Down"

Noah C
February 15, 2020 14:24
Quality Control Music

Stay Down
Marlo Feat. Young Thug
Produced by Tay Keith

One of the many stars that appears on Marlos' new mixtape, "1st & 3rd".


When you sign to Quality Control Music, you subsequently gain access to a rolodex of talented rappers who can assist you on your rise. In a more indirect way, you establish a relationship with YSL Records, Young Thug's conglomerate that maintains strong ties to Quality Control, the house of Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and more. The acts signed to these labels have collectively constructed its own sub-genre within hip hop, a strain of Atlanta trap that has extended far beyond the borders of that city. It now defines mainstream rap, takes over the airwaves and produces a continuous stream of stars. Marlo could be the next.

On Friday, Marlo dropped another mixtape via Quality Control, titled 1st & 3rd. For guest features, it calls on FutureLil BabyYoung ThugGunna, Moneybagg Yo, Young Dolph, Blac Youngsta, and Gucci Mane - essentially The Avengers of today's trap music. Marlo's collaboration with Thugger, "Stay Down" sources a banging beat from Tay Keith, over which they both melancholically croon until their voices merge for the final chorus. 

Quotable Lyrics

Why do you complain what he did to you, baby?
Tell me everything wrong he did to you, baby
And I'll fix it in one day
All at one time, I can fix up your fengshui

- Young Thug

