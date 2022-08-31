Young Thug asked 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps for advice on swimming back to shore from 100 miles into the ocean on Twitter, Wednesday, prompting jokes about the rapper attempting to break out of prison. Thug is currently awaiting trial on a number of charges related to the recent 56-count RICO indictment of his Young Slime Life label.

"I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore," Thug tweeted, tagging Michael Phelps.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

"U tryna escape," one fan wrote in response to the post.

Another joked: "Oh nah they moved him to Alcatraz."

Phelps has yet to respond to the tweet.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Thug had received a trial date of January 9, 2023. One major controversial factor in the trial will be the prosecution's use of rap lyrics.

Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis recently defended the use of music in court, saying at a press conference, “If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gon’ use it… People can continue to be angry about it, [but] I have some legal advice: Don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used — or, at least, get out of my county.”

Check out Thug's recent tweet below.