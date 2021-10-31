mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Appears On FBG Goat's New Track "Private Phones"

October 31, 2021 11:59
Private Phones
FBG Goat Feat. Young Thug

FBG Goat and Young Thug come through on the soft new track "Private Phones."


Memphis artist FBG Goat is gearing up to release his next project Mounds 2 and fans are looking forward to seeing what he has in store. The artist has been known for his incredible singing abilities that lend themselves well to some ballads. In fact, FBG Goat recently teamed up with the likes of Young Thug for a fantastic new ballad called "Private Phones" which is a great introduction to the artist if you haven't given him a listen yet.

Throughout the track, we get a haunting yet slow instrumental all while FBG Goat croons about a wide variety of topics ranging from paranoia to staying true to one's values. Young Thug's contributions to the song are solid as always, and it's clear these two have some chemistry here. Overall, it's a fantastic effort that you can check out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never could I ever swap deals with the devil
Show no love for no hoe
I keep a rose gold extendo on my glock
When I hop in that ghost 

