Young Thug blessed fans with So Much Fun this summer -- an album best described by the title itself. Over the past few months, many have been wondering what exactly Thugger will be up to next. He announced a new project called PUNK, described as "more like Tupac," which is supposedly arriving next month, although plans are always subject to change with Thug.

It appears as though Thug is in the giving mood, seeing how it is the holiday season. The rapper announced that he'd be releasing the deluxe edition to So Much Fun earlier today. The rapper shared the cover which is now red instead of green but what's even more interesting is that there are two guest appearances on the project that have been left a mystery. "Deluxe out Friday... FT. *r**** ***t* [and] ****a," he wrote. The features seem pretty obvious given the clues Thug shared. It seems likely to be Travis Scott and Gunna -- both appeared on the "Hot (remix)."

In related Thugger news, the rapper's song recently served as Bernie Sanders' walk out music in Atlanta. During a rally in Atlanta, Bernie Sanders tapped into the youth and came out to Young Thug and Travis Scott's 2015 banger, "Pick Up The Phone" featuring Quavo.

Keep your eyes peeled for more news on Young Thug and sound off with your thoughts on who the two mystery features could be.