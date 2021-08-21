The rap game is heating up this week as fans anticipate a few massive albums. Sure, Kanye West and Drake's showdown has been grabbing headlines but we also received confirmation from Kendrick Lamar, himself, that a new album was officially on the way. However, these aren't the only powerhouse names in hip-hop that are revving up for new releases. Young Thug's album PUNK is set to officially drop this fall and the rollout officially began this week with the release of "TICK TOCK." The upbeat anthem is certainly bound to keep the remainder of the summer on lock but it's just an initial glimpse of what we could expect from PUNK.

Trippie Redd hasn't slowed down when it comes to new releases. Over the past few months, fans have been heavily anticipating his follow-up to 2020's Pegasus, especially since it seems more artists are finally ready to hit the road. Trippie's latest project is filled with stellar collaborations including "Rich MF" ft. Polo G and Lil Durk. Best believe, it's on steady rotation on this end and was an obvious inclusion for this week's Fire Emoji update.

Along with new music from Thug and Trippie Redd, we also have a brand new banger from TOBi and Jazz Cartier titled, "Woah."

Peep our Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.