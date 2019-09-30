Young Thug & RJMrLA Are "All Rap" With Joe Moses

Joe Moses has been on an upward trajectory for years and after his collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin for "Go Viral," it looks like he's finally picking up his stride. The frequent Ty Dolla $ign collaborator is back with another new cut that will surely be popular among his fans. "All Rap" was released last week with feature spots alloted to Young Thug and RJMrLA. The Los Angeles native and his homies call out the cappers in the rap game, noting that, for the most part, people are straight-up lying about their lifestyle. "How you yelling out 'Gang' but nobody know you/How you saying 'No cap' but you all cap," say Thug and Moses in the hook.

What do you think of this track? Can it propel Joe Moses to the next level?

Quotable Lyrics:

That n***a Thugga my brother, I yell "Slatt"

I keep them Bloods on call, I'm like "Blat"

I got some NY shooters, they say "Haa"

Don't do no cap ass n***as, it's no cap