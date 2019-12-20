Young Thug & NAV Live Lavish In "Boy Back" Video

Young Thug releases a brand new music video.

Young Thug released one of the most exciting albums of the entire year, dropping So Much Fun on us with features from Gunna, Lil Baby, NAV, and many more. Today, the Slime General blessed us with a pack of deluxe additions to the project, introducing new records with Travis Scott and Gunna. On top of that, Thug also decided to unleash his new visuals on us, premiering the "Boy Back" clip moments ago.

Driving through the city of Toronto, NAV meets up with Young Thug in the video, which is mostly just a casual affair shot in the mansion that Jeff was staying in while on tour. We've got aerial views of the city, moving shots of NAV in his luxury whip, footage of Thugger dancing and living carefree, and more. Aside from the editing, this was likely a low budget affair.

Young Thug isn't done here. In the next few months, he announced that he will be dropping the So Much Fun follow-up, introducing us to Punk. Keep an eye on the Atlanta native to see which direction he leans in for the upcoming body of work.

Watch the brand new music video above and let us know how you feel.