Young Thug & Lil Uzi Vert Showcase Their Rich Lifestyle In "What's The Move" Video

Stream Young Thug's latest video offering.

Young Thug is currently on the road for his Justin Bieber Big Tour with Machine Gun Kelly by his side. For those who weren't able to catch the action on stage, Young has come through to drop off a music video from his latest So Much Fun album and it's for the 9th Lil Uzi Vert featured single, "What's The Move."

The visual seemingly showcases a little bit of Young Thug's behind the scenes lifestyle - sexy ladies, bills, nice cars and the finest fits any rapper has seen. Lil Uzi Vert gets a taste of how Young's livin' when he comes in for his verse and the duo are seen jumping on hoods of different cars before ending the night at a strip club.

Young Thug's album is still sitting pretty at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart with single placements on the Billboard 100. Stream the new video and let us know what you think.