Young Thug & Lil Uzi Vert Glisten On "What's The Move?"

On "What's The Move?" Lil Uzi Vert dials back his most essential form, for what is ostensibly his most earnest collaboration with Young Thug going back several years. In terms of subject material, "What's The Move?" finds the dynamic duo converging on the central theme of a relationship that's run its course, explained by an open-ended riddle in the title; a riddle better left unsolved.

Produced by the tandem of Ayo Chef & BL$$D, "What's The Move?" stands out on a myriad project, 19 songs deep. It's hard to discern where to attribute much of our/my excitement. There's a remote possibility Lil Uzi Vert's model of scarcity has driven up the price of admission.

Maybe the holdup on Eternal Atake is less of a contract dispute, and more of an existential crisis than any of us could have predicted. In any case, Uzi and Thugger seem to have honed in on the perfect balance for their partnership. Could a dual project be on the table somewhere down the line? Hit us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Flexin' on these haters who sent me 'my bad'

Made it from the soil, made it from the Rex

Richer than your first, richer than your last

LUV, know I got swag.

- Lil Uzi Vert