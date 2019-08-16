Young Thug & Juice WRLD Flex on "Mannequin Challenge"

You've had ample time to give Young Thug's official debut studio album So Much Fun a few listens by now. Back in May, Thugger released his single "The London" ft. Travis Scott and J. Cole, a track that many believed would be his one summer anthem. However, on So Much Fun we find a series of singles that have the potential of lighting up not only these hot mid-year months but the remaining seasons, as well.

On "Mannequin Challenge" we find Young Thug and Juice WRLD sharing the spotlight. Thugger said he wanted listeners to have a good time with this album, and "Mannequin Challenge" is the perfect track to do just that. Each rapper's delivery and cadence complements the other without overpowering or overshadowing.

So Much Fun was only released a few hours ago and the response has already been overwhelmingly positive.

Quotable Lyrics

I just did a weekend jet, and I caught me three new b*tches (No cap)

Before you knew Dapper Dan, b*tch I was grandpa drippin' (On God)

I had a million dollars stashed away, in a spot on the westside (Woo)

I bulletproofed the whole car, the stickers on the windows and all of the tires (Yeah)

I gave a million dollars to my dawg, now a n*gga worldwide