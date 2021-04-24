Young Thug & Jim Jones Get Slimey On "Mack Truck"

It was only inevitable that Young Thug and the YSL gang came through with a deluxe edition for Slime Language 2. The latest compilation project from the Young Stoner Life came equipped with 23 songs in total but Thugger and co. boosted that with another eight tracks with appearances from DaBaby, Nav, Don Toliver, Future and many others.

The least expected collaboration to land on the deluxe goes to Thug and Jim Jones collab on "Mack Truck." The pair have previously worked together but this massive East Coast-leaning banger finds Jones commandeering the track from the top. Thug slides in with an elastic flow with a quick verse that covers everything from his gun fetish to the humor behind his gargantuan net worth which he declares is upwards of $100M.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gloves don't fit, only thing I'm missin' is the White Bronco

I been tryna get rich off that white blanco

Now I'm sellin' crypto, but I'm not a Crip, though

But I got that blue liquid sittin' in my bank like it's Hpno'

