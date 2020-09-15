It's often heard that Young Thug lives in the studio, to the point where those in his inner circle have come to echo the statement like gospel. And while it's easy to write that off as a figure of speech, further proof continues to surface every day. In fact, it wouldn't be far-fetched to conclude that Young Thug is among the game's most versatile and straight-up feature hungry artists, period; even if the styles vary on paper, the chameleon-esque Thug will find a way to make it work.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Conversely, Jim Jones has been relatively steady in his style, culminating in the release of his impressive and tightly-constructed El Capo, one of 2019's quiet standout albums. The furthest thing from Thugger's outlandish and animated delivery, Jones' punchy New York flow speaks to traditionalism in many senses. And yet over the weekend, a new video report from Our Generation Music indicated that the pair collaborating on some new music, not to mention engaging in a little Call Of Duty during the downtime.

From the sound of it, the song in question is set to be an emotionally-driven banger, backed by reverberated and melancholic guitar chords. Though Jones' presence is not felt within the song, given how it has been set up so far, it seems fair to suggest that he'll be operating deeper into Thugger's musical world than his own. All things considered, it should be interesting to see how this one comes together -- if it ever ends up dropping in full. Check out the clip for yourself below.