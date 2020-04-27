When your dad is Young Thug and you get him to do the Out West challenge on TikTok, its fair to say that you automatically win at life. The viral dance craze has been going crazy on the app for the past couple of months, with fans & users doing these particular dance moves to the Jackboys soundtrack. Everyone from Shaq & Ellen to Usher and Jessica Alba have all been participating in the dance craze, and now Young Thug is joining in on the fun with his daughter.

Footage surfaced this weekend of Thugger and what looks to be his youngest daughter doing the viral dance to his record. Released on mego_YSL’s TikTok page, the clip has the words “My daddy” written across the middle, reassuring it being Thug’s daughter and presumably her own account too. Thugger later shared the clip on his own IG account, which you can check out (below).

In other news, Thug’s recent beef with French Montana seems to be over, or at least for French anyways. The Coke Boy rapper bowed out of the feud this weekend when he cleared the air and said he didn't have beef with Thug and it was all a “miscommunication.” Thug has yet to respond to French’s bow-out, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted when he does.