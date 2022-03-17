We've got some controversy brewing in the fashion world. Young Thug and Gunna recently graced the cover of Billboard's February issue, rocking high-end garments from Gucci as they looked very elegant together. While everything was great for a few days and the piece was receiving praise online, fashion influencers Denzel Dion and Rickey Thompson went on to suggest that the pair of rappers copied their outfits from their own magazine cover shoot with Pause, wearing nearly identical 'fits.

"ikyfl," wrote Denzel Dion on Twitter, seemingly in disbelief over the similarities between the two looks. "HAHAHAHAHAHAH like I said….INFLUENCE," added Rickey Thompson.

Considering these shoots were likely done around the same time at the beginning of the year, Denzel and Rickey definitely aren't in the wrong to believe that Gunna and Thug were influenced by them since their issue was released before. While this is not a representation of Gunna and Thug, it shows possible sloppiness on the part of the stylist for this shoot, who provided them with these identical outfits.



Prince Williams/Getty Images



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bobby Wesley, the stylist for Gunna and Thug's Billboard short, spoke out on Thursday (March 17) and denied taking inspiration from Denzel and Rickey.

"Sometimes, minds think alike. Doesn't always mean that someone copied another," he said. "Kind of like 'Jinx, and double jinx.' The guys at Gucci PR should have known better...all good tho... live on."

What do you think of the stylist's explanation? And who looked better in the 'fits? Thug and Gunna, or Denzel and Rickey? Let us know in the comments.



