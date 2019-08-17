Young Thug & Gunna Keep Everything "Hot" On "So Much Fun" Banger

There are a few people who could be credited for birthing this new generation of rap and the majority of them are from Atlanta. Young Thug has undoubtedly been one of the most influential artists in hip-hop, both for his sound and his fashion. Although there are few that have tried to replicate what he's done, they certainly don't have the pizazz of Thugger himself. But the rapper's been settling into the position of an OG to the game. Gunna is undoubtedly a descendant of Thug and the two have formed a tight bond that goes deeper than music. In fact, on So Much Fun, Gunna appears two separate times including on "Hot."

The fourth song on the tracklist, Gunna and Young Thug go into beast mode over the monstrous production of renowned hitmaker Wheezy. The epic horns come in like a red carpet is being rolled out for Thug and Gunna's arrival. Gunna and Thug have great chemistry but it's the contrast between their delivery that always keeps things excited. Gunna has a cool, laid back delivery on the track and Thug's volatile range is animated as ever but that's what helps make "Hot" one of the many highlights off of So Much Fun.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't go out, no way, I'mma go out

I just grip on her ass and I show out

I just like a champ and I wait on a whole lot

I just whip up a new Chanel Patek

I whip with the wrist and I don't break the door out