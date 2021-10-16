Young Thug & Gunna Do Some Flexing On "Insure My Wrist"

Young Thug has become a beloved artist by many in hip-hop and it should come as no surprise that whenever he drops a new album, fans are curious to see the direction in which he goes. Leading up to this new album Punk, Thugger teased a lot of guitar-based songs in an NPR Tiny Desk concert. While some thought the album would be rock-inspired, it seems as though the artist has opted for more acoustic-based sounds as the album is filled with guitar ballads and softer songs.

One of those efforts is "Insure My Wrist" featuring Thug's favorite protege, Gunna. Throughout the track, we get both artists rapping about their jewelry and their wealth. Thug talks about his jewelry costing so much that he has insurance on it, which is certainly a massive flex. Meanwhile, the instrumental is nice and soft, which leads to some nice melodies that wash over the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Half a million, got insurance on my watch

Half a million, I went got me some insurance on my wrist

I told lil' ma "Be careful bitch, this all on my expense"

I told her "Watch the wheels on the Bent', cause' it ain't rented"