Young Thug is releasing his new studio album at the end of this week, and he's taking unorthodox means to promote the project.

The Atlanta-based rapper recently hosted a release party for P*NK at Delilah in West Hollywood, bringing Gunna and other YSL Records artists to the main stage. As we all wait for more information about P*NK in the coming days, Young Thug decided to have some fun with his crew at the end of Tuesday night, going to town with some baseball bats on a Rolls-Royce.



Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

In a video posted to social media, Thugger, Gunna, and a few others could be seen wrecking the expensive vehicle. It's unclear why the group of rappers decided to destroy the car, but they left it in a less-than-desirable condition, with each window smashed and dents all over the sought-after whip. Gunna, in particular, got his frustrations out on the Rolls-Royce, getting on top of it and kicking in the windshield after slamming it a few times with his bat.

Is there anything more Punk than destroying expensive material belongings? Punk-rock singers and guitarists have been known to smash their instruments on stage after performing, so this must have been Thug's own way of doing something similar.



Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Stay tuned for more information on P*NK, which drops on Friday.