Young Thug & Gunna Bring More Fun With Pi'erre Bourne-Produced "Diamonds"

Nothing releases dopamine in the human brain like hearing "Ayo, Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" at the beginning of a song, especially when you know Young Thug and Gunna's voices are to follow. We've encountered this combination of artists before on So Much Fun's "Surf", which is just as exuberant as "Diamonds". Pi'erre's bouncy drums and vibrant synths bring out Thug and Gunna's most playful sides, which makes "Diamonds" a welcomed addition to So Much Fun (Deluxe).

"Diamonds" marks the third Thug x Gunna collaboration on So Much Fun - alongside the triumphant "Hot" and aforementioned "Surf" - and proves that their musical relationship is defined by a healthy competitiveness. When they first hopped on songs together, the listener had to fight the temptation to discount Gunna as another Thugger clone. Their vocal tones and flow patterns were so similar at times that the two of them on the same song seemed redundant. Gunna's increasing control over his craft now allows him to confidently shine alongside his YSL mentor, which makes it all the more exciting when they join forces.

Quotable Lyrics

Told her to put my dope in her crotch, she was ready

Smokin' weed on Fairfax, at No Name eatin' spaghetti

My lil' dawg, bust your brain, keep him with me

Adderall, Mary Jane keepin' me geeked

- Gunna