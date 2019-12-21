mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug & Gunna Bring More Fun With Pi'erre Bourne-Produced "Diamonds"

Noah C
December 21, 2019 10:15
300 Entertainment / Atlantic Recording Corporation300 Entertainment / Atlantic Recording Corporation
300 Entertainment / Atlantic Recording Corporation

Diamonds
Young Thug Feat. Gunna
Produced by Pi'erre Bourne

Thug and Gunna's chemistry is central to "So Much Fun".


Nothing releases dopamine in the human brain like hearing "Ayo, Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" at the beginning of a song, especially when you know Young Thug and Gunna's voices are to follow. We've encountered this combination of artists before on So Much Fun's "Surf", which is just as exuberant as "Diamonds". Pi'erre's bouncy drums and vibrant synths bring out Thug and Gunna's most playful sides, which makes "Diamonds" a welcomed addition to So Much Fun (Deluxe)

"Diamonds" marks the third Thug x Gunna collaboration on So Much Fun - alongside the triumphant "Hot" and aforementioned "Surf" - and proves that their musical relationship is defined by a healthy competitiveness. When they first hopped on songs together, the listener had to fight the temptation to discount Gunna as another Thugger clone. Their vocal tones and flow patterns were so similar at times that the two of them on the same song seemed redundant. Gunna's increasing control over his craft now allows him to confidently shine alongside his YSL mentor, which makes it all the more exciting when they join forces.  

Quotable Lyrics

Told her to put my dope in her crotch, she was ready 
Smokin' weed on Fairfax, at No Name eatin' spaghetti 
My lil' dawg, bust your brain, keep him with me 
Adderall, Mary Jane keepin' me geeked 

- Gunna

