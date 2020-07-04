Young Thug & Gucci Mane Slide On "Freakiest In The World"

Gucci Mane came through with a brand new project on Friday called So Icy Summer and fans are already finding themselves immersed in the various tracks that are present throughout the tape. Gucci certainly gave his fans a lot to listen to, which means certain tracks are already becoming playlist favorites. Not to mention, there are plenty of dope features to go around.

One of the tracks that certainly has fans talking is "Freakiest In The World" featuring the likes of Young Thug. The song features an incredibly catchy hook, with some flows that complement each artist extremely well. Overall, this track is definitely worth adding to any of your weekend playlists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta bring the crew with me, a couple hitters flew with me

My young n**** just FaceTimed me with all you n****s' jewelry

All this blue cheese on me, I'ma need some celery

Thugger, that's my evil twin, from now on, call me Jeffery

Thug and Gucci (Slatt), takin' over the industry