Young Thug & Future Get Super Slurry On "Sup Mate"

With their 2017 collaborative album, Super Slimey, we saw that when Young Thug and Future get in the studio together, they have so much fun. After the more subdued intro of "Just How It is", Young Thug and Future get down to the core spirit of So Much Fun on the second track, "Sup Mate". From the jump, Young Thug's persistent "yee yee"'s let you know that this is gonna be an ad-lib filled affair. Thug and Future start off delivering decipherable lyrics, but the song quickly evolves into slurry, whiny and screechy noises - like a party that gets a tad sloppy as the night goes on, yet increasingly interesting.

Thug's lack of inhibition seems to bring out Future's more experimental and wacky side. "Sup Mate" sees the return of high-pitched Future that was popularized by his "La di da di da" line on "King's Dead", which might be his baby-voiced Carti equivalent. Amidst the tapestry of "yee yee"'s, "hee hee"'s and "woo hoo"'s, your ear will catch some absurd and hilarious lines, making you question whether you really just heard Future say: "I crushed up an X pill in her asshole". But you shouldn't be surprised, because when these two come together, nothing is off the table.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so high, all I can say is "Woo, woo, woo"

I can't talk, I barely could say, "Woo, woo, woo"

Count a M and count another one, ooh, ooh (Ooh)

Fuck that shit, I enter the lotto, woo, woo (Fuck it, yeah, yeah)