Just when people were shocked to hear French Montana say he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug swooped in and added fuel to the fire. Over the past few hours, Young Thug and French Montana have fired shots at each other over French's comments on Kendrick. However, it looks like that isn't exactly where the problems stem from.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Following their back-and-forth, Thugger pulled out the receipts from August 2019 that revealed troubles been brewing. In a series of DMs Thugger sent to French, the ATL rapper makes it clear that he's not playing. However, the DMs reveal that there may have been a woman at the center of all of this.

"Don't play with me like these rapper boys goofy ass n***a. And this shit ain't even bout no hoe u can have the hoe it's about my face card buster," Thug wrote in the DMs. "Ya mama a hoe," he added in a separate text. The messages that were sent were opened but it doesn't seem like there was any response from French back then.

At this point, French hasn't responded to Young Thug's latest post but it wouldn't be shocking if he did at some point tonight. Either way, if this doesn't lead to Thug making an appearance on Cocaine City Live DVDs, it'll surely build the hype for the next episode.