Young Thug & Chris Brown Return With "Go Crazy (Remix)" Ft. Future, Lil Durk, & Mulatto

Good things come to those who wait, and Chris Brown and Young Thug have been keeping their fans on ice until today (February 19). We recently received the news that C. Breezy and Thugger planned on dropping the remix to "Go Crazy," their viral, charting track that has been all the rage for the better part of a year. The two hitmakers collaborated on their Slime & B mixtape that was released in May 2020 and "Go Crazy" quickly became a standout on the project. Both Thugger and Brown are known for taking their time before dropping hits, and the remix to "Go Crazy" is no different.

On the updated version of the single, Thug and Brown called on a few heavy hitters to round out the new sound. Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto lend their voices to a song that is sure to become a fan favorite, so stream "Go Crazy (Remix)" and let us know what you think of this crew of entertainers coming together.

Quotable Lyrics

I jumped, you gone swimmin’ in the middle of the night

We trending worldwide ’cause baby, we on fire

Had a threesome with a Muslim and a Christian

I swapped our religions, felt like Jesus Christ when I did it