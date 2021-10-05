Young Thug collected a Grammy in 2019 for his contributions to Childish Gambino's "This Is America" and now, he's collecting a diamond plaque, thanks to his contributions to Camila Cabello's 2017 single, "Havana."

Cabello took to Instagram today where she announced that the single officially has been acknowledged by the RIAA after moving 10 million units entirely. The singer thanked her fans but also the list of collaborators who helped craft this song, including Thug, Pharrell Williams, and Frank Dukes.

"i am HONORED to earn a @riaa_awards Diamond single award and I hope this paves the way for many more incredible Latinx artists!! thank you to my incredible co-writers and producers Frank Dukes, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Pharrell, Lou Bell, Brian Lee, Starrah, and Young Thugfor being my collaborator on this. and thank you to my amazing fans i love y’all," she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of herself with the plaque.

Young Thug has yet to comment on his recent milestone. However, the rapper is currently a week away from releasing his second studio album PUNK. Thug unveiled the single "TICK TOCK" this past summer and debuted nearly 20-minutes worth of new music at the Givenchy show including a collaboration with Gunna and Elton John.

We'll keep you posted on any response from Thug. Are you ready for PUNK?