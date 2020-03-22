It looks like Birdman and Young Thug might be up to something again. On Saturday, the Cash Money CEO took to his Instagram to share a pic of him and Thugger doing some “Slatt business” together.

With a double cup in hand, Birdman captioned the pic: “Slatt Slatt business #YSLRG @thuggerthugger1 @birdman #RICHGANG #RICHNIGGASHIT🐍” while he and Thugger gazed into the camera. Unfortunately, there’s no information as for what these two moguls are up to, but something looks to be brewing. If we had to guess, it’s probably something to do with music too. Check out the pic (below) and sound off in the comments.

For those of you who are hoping their could be a possible Rich Gang reunion in the works, I wouldn't get your hopes up. Thugger has been very vocal over the years that he will never work with Rich Homie Quan again, despite Quan saying he would put aside their differences and squash the beef. Either way, something between Thugger and Birdman is a brewing.

This pic comes just days after Thugger wished his “oldest son,” Lil Keed, a happy birthday. "Happy bday to my oldest I love u kid... get richer," wrote Thugger on Instagram.