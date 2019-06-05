Young Thug is one of the most unusual figures in the hip-hop world. His style can be described as androgynous at times and at others, Thug can be spotted rocking outfits complete with traditional women's garments. Because of that, his sexuality has been called into question more than a few times. Because he wore a dress on the cover of Jeffery, people assume that the rapper must be fluid in his sexuality. The artist has maintained that he is a heterosexual man though, enjoying an on-off relationship with Jerrika Karlae. Mats Nileskär, a hip-hop journalist who has spoken to thousands of artists, hopped onto Reddit yesterday for an "Ask Me Anything" session where he spoke about the time he spent with Thugger, revealing that the star had actually gotten frustrated at one question about the gay scene in Atlanta.



When a user asked if Young Thug was a weird dude in person, Mats said that the rapper is not weird at all. "Pretty sweet, but slightly sensitive when we talked about ATL gayscene," said the journalist. When he was asked to elaborate, he said, "My question was pretty simple: 'You being this inventive gender bender - did you get any inspiration from the ATL gayscene?'. And then he became pretty mad and ended his tantrum with 'I am too rich to be gay.'"

Nileskär has interviewed Kanye West, Aretha Franklin, Jay-Z and countless other legends. He also spoke to Tupac Shakur in an interview that was later added to Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly album. On the moment he found out the interview would be used on TPAB, Nileskär said, "Dave Free called me in the middle of the night and said 'At last, I found you man. Kendrick hasn't been sleeping for a couple of weeks. He was worried that we couldn't find you. We made an art piece and we wanna use your interview'. And I said 'Take the motherfucker'. I always had a crazy dream of being a small part of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On, and the stage was already set for TPAB to become one of the albums of the 10's."

