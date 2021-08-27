mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Adds His Voice To Rich Gang's "Blue Emerald"

Erika Marie
August 27, 2021 01:30
YouTube
The music video featured appearances by Birdman and Chris Brown.


A week after delivering his "Tick Tock" single in anticipation of his forthcoming Punk album, Young Thug is back with Rich Gang. This isn't the first Rich Gang collaboration we've seen Thugger adhere himself to over the years and fans are happy to see the surprise reunion. This has also caused fans to plead for Thug and Rich Homie Quan to link up for another Rich Gang appearance, but we'll have to wait and see if those YMCMB gods will answer the call.

On Friday (August 27), Rich Gang and Young Thug dropped off "Blue Emerald," a track that arrived with a music video that showed the Young Stoner Life Records label head cruising around with Birdman. Of course, there are a few sexy video vixens who also make appearances, but fans were more excited to see Chris Brown show face in the clip. 

Stream "Blue Emerald" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

She want me to talk to her nice every time
I been gaining on a wood every time
I wish a n*gga would every time
Ooh, I know she wished she had me every time
I see your boy and he be with you every time

Rich Gang Young Thug
