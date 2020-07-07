People have been waiting to hear a song from Young Thug and Pop Smoke for a minute and, unfortunately, the only one that exists is riddled in controversy.

The track, titled "Paranoia," features Pusha-T, Young Thug, and Gunna, and in the Virginia native's portion of the song, he goes after Drake once more.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

"Those empty threats only sound good on your records/If the patois is not followed by a Blocka," raps Pusha-T before claiming that he might even buy a home in Mississauga, which is the city right next to Drake's native Toronto.

Initially, Young Thug was unaware that Pusha's verse was about Drake and now that he's become aware, he's not happy in the least bit. The Slime God took to Instagram to address the bars.

"I don't respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don't have nun to do with y'all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would've made changes on our behalf," wrote Thugger on his story. He continued with a commentary about the rap game as a whole, saying, "This rapper shit so gay."

While Thug's statement is problematic in itself with the way he concludes, he seemingly wants nothing to do with complications among his fellow artists, especially Drake.