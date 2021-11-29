Young T & Bugsey Tap Unknown T For New Single "Roberto C"

There are a few songs that really stood out during the pandemic, especially the ones that translated into TikTok smashes. Drake's "Toosie Slide" is one of them, along with Young T and Bugsey's "Don't Rush." The song became an international smash hit, leading to artists like DaBaby and Busta Rhymes to hop on the remix. However, the duo has continued to drop quality bangers since then.

As Young T & Bugsey continue to ride high off of their debut album, Plead The Fifth, they've dropped off some serious hits this year that have set the tone for their next release. On Friday, they teamed up with Unknown T for their new single, "Roberto C." Merging together breezy R&B vibes with afrobeats rhythms, the new record brings a sense of summer vibrancy as the winter approaches.

Check out the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pain in my membrane, the roads in my memories

Thinking 'bout my n***a, I had to drop a likkle Hennessy

Remember when I blast a gun charge in the secondary

Mourning, now I'm pourin' red rum, in the cemetery

