Young T & Bugsey "Plead The 5th" On Debut Ft. Headie One, Fredo & More

Youg T and Bugsey have made serious amounts of noise over the past few years but fans have been eagerly awaiting for their debut album. Though they've kept fans satisfied with the numerous records they've released, they've finally dropped off their project, Plead The 5th. The two rappers link up for 12 tracks in total without overwhelming the tracklist with features. Instead, they carefully picked up the artists who featured on the project. Headie One is among the name attached to the project, appearing on the previously released single, "Don't Rush." In addition to Headie, Young T and Bugsey teamed up with Fredo, Morrison, and Aitch to bring the project to life.

Check out their new project below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from them.