Young T & Bugsey Deliver New Project "Truth Be Told"

Young T and Bugsey built a strong buzz across the UK over the past six years but it wasn't until the pandemic struck that they became international sensations. Thanks to TikTok, their single, "Don't Rush" spread like wildfire across the social media app with its accompanying challenge. However, they've proven that they have many more hits to offer, which is emphasized on their sophomore album.

This morning, Young T and Bugsey final unveiled their latest body of work, Truth Be Told. Laced up with 15 tracks in total, they merge their affinity for afro-pop and hip-hop together to bring undeniable hits into the fold. The project includes features from M Huncho, Aitch, Chronixx, Blxst, Nafe Smallz, and Unknown T.

Check out their latest project below.