Young Stoner Life Adds Young Thug, Future, & YTB Trench To The Remix Of Unfoonk's "Mob Ties"

It's only been one full week since Slime Language 2 hit DSPs, but the compilation album from Young Thug's label, Young Stoner Life Records, packed so many great cuts that Hip-Hop fans have kept revisiting the album. In addition to the beloved Young Thug and Gunna team-up on "Ski," appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert have propelled other cuts from the album, including "Solid," "Diamonds Dancing," and "Proud of You," respectively.

Another song that really stood out to fans came courtesy of Young Thug's brother Unfoonk, who stunned listeners on the soul-baring cut "Real." With the release of the "Real" music video, it appeared that Unfoonk was really gaining steam in his career and becoming an integral part of the YSL family. Now, following the release of the deluxe version of Slime Language 2, Unfoonk has earned himself another major placement.

"Mob Ties Remix" is a revamped version of the closing track from Unfoonk's 2020 project 11 Years No Tears, and although Slimelife Shawty is no longer present on the record, Unfoonk and originally featured artist 24Heavy are now joined by Young Thug, Future, and YTB Trench. The result is a high-energy affair that looks to once again steal the show from an already stacked Slime Language 2 Deluxe.

Check out Young Stoner Life's star-studded remix of "Mob Ties" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Now my pockets fat, it ain't no doubt that I'm up better than

That fuck nigga try me, he gon' die, that glizzy cave him in

Surrounded by the grimy, knock below the devil, let him in

Big stick, bitch hit like metal pin

I be off that dope, they know how Trench get, yeah