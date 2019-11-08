Young Scooter's "Trap Hero" Features Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed & More

Hailing from Atlanta-via-South Carolina, Young Scooter is a freaking legend in the streets. He's been trapping for the majority of his life, speaking about his exploits in his music and establishing himself as one of the more influential figures in the culture. The CEO of his own label Black Migo Gang, Scoot works closely with Freebandz and Future, also mentoring some young rappers on how to build their careers. His new mixtape is somewhat of a celebration for him with the 33-year-old truly revelling in the fact that he can afford what he wants after earning his stripes and making his mark. Trap Hero is more of a project for those who are struggling in the hood though, serving as motivation to make it out.

Trap Hero arrives today on all streaming platforms. Features include Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed, Mal & Quill, Guap Tarantino, NoCap, and more. Listen to the new project below and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. Certified Vet

2. Drug Lord

3. Don't Reach For My Chain (feat. Casino)

4. Trap Til The Door Fall (feat. Mal & Quill)

5. Trap Motivation

6. Ride & Jugg (feat. NoCap)

7. No More Stressing (feat. Guap Tarantino)

8. Money Change N***as

9. Trap Museum (feat. Lil Keed)

10. Petty (feat. Lil Baby)

11. Trap Bars (feat. Young Thug & VL Deck)

12. No Handouts

13. Neighborhood NIP

14. Profit (feat. Zonaman & Nickaveli)