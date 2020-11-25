Young Scooter & Zaytoven Release "Dope Boyz & Trap Godz" Banger With 2 Chainz & Rick Ross

It's been a quiet year for Young Scooter, but we should all know that behind the scenes, he's been working his ass off. As the head of the Black Migo Gang family, Scooter is always busy. He may not always be releasing music but, when he does, it will always run the streets.

One of the most connected rappers out of Atlanta, Young Scooter has been teaming up with Zaytoven on their upcoming collaborative project, titled Zaystreet. It's set for release on December 11 but, before the full-length drops, the rapper-producer duo is coming through with a number of songs that are worth your time.

At the end of last month, Young Scooter and Zaytoven premiered their first single "Black Migo" via HotNewHipHop, featuring Future on the record. Now, they're premiering the next one, titled "Dope Boyz & Trap Godz", via Complex.

The new song features Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, and it sounds like it's ready to take over the streets. If you're a dope boy or a trap god, you'll have this one on repeat.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Everyone is quiet now, seven-figure business deals

Seventeen five, tryna show you how to really live

Pull up on the grind, serving mine like it's Benadryl

[via]