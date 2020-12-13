mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Scooter & Zaytoven Collide On "Zaystreet"

Aron A.
December 13, 2020 10:48
CoverCover

Zaystreet
Young Scooter & Zaytoven

Young Scooter and Zaytoven connect for "Zaystreet" ft. Rick Ross, Chief Keef, Future, and more.


Zaytoven has, once again, had an incredible run in 2020. Between his solo projects and the numerous collaborative efforts he's released, he's continued to be as prolific as he's always been since his days cookin' up bangers for Gucci Mane in his mom's basement. And before the year ends, he's coming through with some heat alongside Young Scooter. The pair reconnect for their new joint project, Zaystreet. The project is 12 tracks in total with a star-studded tracklist that includes appearances from Rick Ross, Future, 2 Chainz. Chief Keef, Trouble, Young Dolph, and more.

This marks Scooter's second project of the year and Zay's 12th. Earlier this year, Scooter unleashed Street Lottery Reloaded with Zaystreet serving as its follow up. Meanwhile, Zay's connected with Tiffany Bleu, C.O.E Mook, Lil Keed, and Lil Yachty, among others for collaborative projects. Peep Zay and Scooter's Zaystreet below. 

