Young Scooter & Lil Baby Can't Be Around No "Petty" Opps

Young Scooter is a legend in these streets. The 33-year-old rapper has been around for a minute and he's respected by damn-near all of your favorite rappers. The Freebandz-associated artist is the head of his own Black Migo Gang label and he always manages to impress with his new releases. His influence remains stronger than ever and on his latest musical offering, Scooter teams with another Atlanta star in Lil Baby.

Lil Baby has been levelling up over the course of the last two years, continually proving why he's one of the top voices in his city. Featuring on the new Scoot track will serve as validation to those who doubt him, reminding them that he's the real deal. Working with Young Scooter is a pretty big shout for somebody in Baby's position.

What do you think of their new collaboration? Are you messing with it?

Quotable Lyrics:

Petty ass n***a, stay the fuck from 'round me

I got out my situation, now I'm 'bout to sign me

Every day a lituation, all these Freebandz 'round me

You ain't even worth a ten, why the fuck you 'round me?

She set her baby daddy up, bitch, you a petty hoe

I'm from Lil Mexico, I ain't talkin' 'bout Mexico

I built my name off stretching dope like elastic

I really made a couple million off plastic