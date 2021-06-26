Young Rog Is The "Boy Next Door" On His Latest Project

Many may have first heard of Young Rog on his Christmas-themed song "Feliz Navidad" with Shelley FKA DRAM, but the LVRN artist has been putting in work for years. Now that he has started to gain steam and notoriety with infectiously mood cuts such as the Summer Walker-assisted "Bullsh*t" and the recently released "Destiny," the R&B upstart has decided to finally share his debut project, titled Boy Next Door. In addition to Summer Walker, the new 10-track project also features fan-favorite artists 6LACK and Freddie Gibbs.

"A lot of y’all been watching me work a long time, the wait will soon be over ! Even my haters gonna love this one," Young Rog says about his long-awaited debut project.

As seen above, Young Rog even linked up with Marques Houston, one of the most famous "boy next door" archetypes, while leading up to his latest project. In addition to playing Roger Evans on Sister, Sister in the 90s, Houston also experienced considerable success as an R&B artist as a member of Immature/IMx, and it looks like the LVRN artist is looking to emulate that trajectory with his latest project.

Get your daily dose of R&B and check out Boy Next Door by Young Rog below.

Tracklist:

1. Bullsh*t (feat. Summer Walker)

2. Organized Chaos (feat. 6LACK & Freddie Gibbs)

3. On My Mind

4. On The Road

5. CALLING CALLING...

6. Your Diary

7. Destiny

8. Come Here

9. The Fall

10. Want To