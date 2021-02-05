Young Rog & Summer Walker Connect For "Bullsh*t"

LVRN has officially entered the chat, as melodists Young Rog and Summer Walker have officially united for the former's new single "Bullshit." Fueled by an atmospheric and up-tempo instrumental, Rog kicks things off with his side of the story, maintaining that he's simply grown tired of the games. "Why you look so crazy," he ponders, his distanced vocals blending nicely with the production. "It's your fault anyway / how you tell me 'I love you,' if you show me the opposite?"

While it's hardly the first song to tackle a toxic relationship, the back and forth between Summer and Rog makes this one a compelling and complex narrative; it's no wonder the visual opts to portray it as a stage play. Unfortunately, Rog has the difficult task of competing with Summer Walker, who carries a certain authority whenever she slides onto a track. "I really wish you'd hear me from a different side," sings Summer, her airy voice floating. "There's no telling you nothing cause you always right / but I know I'm right about what I seen last night."

Check out the two-sided love story below, and sound off if you're enjoying what the LVRN label has been bringing to the table.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I really wish you'd hear me from a different side

There's no telling you nothing cause you always right

But I know I'm right about what I seen last night

