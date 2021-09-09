Young Roddy Unleashes "After Hours" With Curren$y & Smoke DZA

Several months after the release of his singles "Wylin' In My City" and "Remember When," Young Roddy is set to return this Friday with a new single, and before it officially drops at midnight, the Louisiana rapper and founding member of the Jet Life Crew has linked up with HNHH to give fans an early listen to the star-studded track.

Produced by Drupey Beats, "After Hours" serves as the lead single from Roddy’s upcoming EP God, Family, Money, which will drop later this month on September 24th. Young Roddy's new release is also a Jet Life reunion of sorts, as both Curren$y and Smoke DZA contribute impressive and extremely quotable verses over Drupey Beats' smooth and soulful production.

"After Hours’ represents the grind we put into this game. We are ready to feed the streets this hood gospel," Young Roddy tells HNHH when explaining the meaning and spirit behind the refreshing new track.

Have an exclusive listen to Young Roddy's new single "After Hours" below, and when it becomes available everywhere at midnight, you can listen to it on your preferred streaming platform here.

Quotable Lyrics

The goons get the drop on your spot and it get ramshacked

Fresh up out the gutter, where they shootin' or throwing hands at

Crabs in the barrel, never let 'em fuck your plans up

Mother fuck the cops, them crackers shootin' us with our hands up