Young Roddy Reminds Us To "Never Question God" With His New 14-Track Album

Louisana's Young Roddy has returned with a new project, and if you ask us, it's the perfect way to close out your weekend of streaming. Never Question God includes 13 songs, as well as a Cookin Soul remix of "After Hours," which also sees appearances from Curren$y and Smoke DZA.

Other noteworthy features from Stove God Cooks, Trademark Da Skydiver, Conway the Machine, Killer Mike, Iceberg Black, and Kidd Kidd were included as well, making the album appeal to plenty of different fanbases outside of Roddy's alone.

Over on Twitter, Roddy has been retweeting messages from fans showing him love. "This @young_roddy album is exactly what boys needed!!!" one user wrote. Others added "Joint wit Kidd Kidd, y'all fucked the Juvi flow up perfect. Great bass, smooth vibe, good shit Route!" and "'Trap Gods' one of the best songs ever."

Stream Never Question God below and let us know what songs are your favourite in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Genesis

2. I Really...

3. Black Hoodie (feat. Kidd Kidd)

4. The One

5. Amen (feat. Killer Mike & Iceberg Black)

6. Nothing to Lose

7. Out the Hood (feat. Conway the Machine)

8. Level Up Again (feat. Trademark Da Skydiver)

9. Hustlas Pulpit

10. Money Insomnia

11. Weed & P*ssy

12. Trap Gods (feat. Stove God Cooks)

13. The Devil's Opp

14. After Hours - Cookin Soul Remix [Bonus Track] (feat. Curren$y & Smoke DZA)