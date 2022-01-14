mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Roddy Is Into The Simple Things Like "Weed & P*ssy"

Aron A.
January 14, 2022 15:39
134 Views
Weed & P*ssy
Young Roddy shares some smooth vibes for your weekend smoke sessions.


Jet Life affiliate Young Roddy's made a splash over the years through his solo work and his collaborations with Curren$y. However, he's continued to carve out his own space in the rap game in the past year. A slew of singles, including the release of "Out The Hood" with Conway The Machine," and 2021's God Family Money put a spotlight on his name. As fans anticipate a new album, he's returned with a new single to set the tone for 2022.

Roddy's new single, "Weed & Pussy" is a perfect addition to your weekend playlist, especially if lighting up a few doobies is on the itinerary. The smooth production with tinges funk allow Roddy to usher in the record with swagger, detailing two things that bring him guaranteed joy.

Quotable Lyrics
Cocaine cowboy, they can't take my crown, boy
Heard they hatin' on me, damn, that's foul, boy
East Coast flow but I'm from South Side, boy
Flow straight dope like I snort coke lines, boy

 

