Young Roddy Delivers New Project "God Family Money"

The Jet Life crew is moving steady these days. Of course, Curren$y is in the midst of unloading several projects after dropping off Highest In Charge, Matching Rolexes, and the second Jet Life compilation tape that highlights the label's roster. However, Young Roddy is also serving up some new heat. This week, Roddy delivered his latest project, God Family Money. The project is only seven songs with a run-time of a little over 20 minutes. While it might be short in length, it's an easy project to press play and keep on rotate. Roddy handles the majority of the tracklist on his own but he does enlist Jamaal, as well as Curren$y and Smoke DZA who both appear on the single, "After Hours."

Peep the latest from Young Roddy below.