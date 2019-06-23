If you noticed you've got some fresh horn-like growths growing on your head, you should probably give your doctor a call. However, you're likely not alone because according to a new report, young people around the world are developing growths on their skulls and it's all because of the way they're holding their cell phones.

There's a pretty decent chance that you're reading this article right now on your phone. If you are, pay attention because you don't wanna wake up in the morning looking like an antelope. The Washington Post is reporting that more and more people are complaining about their skulls forming incorrectly, leaving youths with bumps on their heads. If you were curious and wanted to see people walking around with devil horns implanted on their temples, you'll be disappointed because the growths are actually near the back of the skull. The reported reason why this is happening was medically explained in the original report. "Bone spurs [are] caused by the forward tilt of the head, which shifts weight from the spine to the muscles at the back of the head, causing bone growth in the connecting tendons and ligaments."

Apparently, bone growth can be halted by simply improving your posture. So, if you're one of the people who's got horns on your skull, sit straight and spend less time on your phone if you can.

The moral of the story is that if you're always on your phone, fix your posture! You don't want to wake up with spikes on your head...

