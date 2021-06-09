Young Nudy's EV4L Plan Continues With "Soul Keeper" Video

Young Nudy keeps the "Dr. EV4L" momentum rolling with some new visuals for "Soul Keeper."

Young Nudy recently delivered his new album, the sinister Dr. EV4L, a project that many have already praised among his best. Many including us over at HNHH -- you can check out our official review of the project right here. Today, the villainous Atlanta artist has come through to deliver some new visuals from the project, opting to land on the COUPE-produced "Soul Keeper."

Visually, the clip is relatively straightforward, following Nudy in a few different locations -- namely a lavish luxury penthouse, where the bulk of the clip takes place. Spitting bars as he smokes weed and stacks paper, Nudy's charisma comes through in spades, as does his intimidating presence once the ski mask comes out. "Shoot that motherfucker 'til I see that ni**ga not breathing," he raps. "And I put on stunna frames so these ni**as cannot see me / Sit behind this black tint, black stick get to squeezin'."

While Nudy's horror-tinged album and cover artwork might have inspired a few potential video ideas, this latest clip for "Soul Keeper" is enough to keep the momentum rolling. Check out the video now -- directed by iNIGHTLYFE and co-directed by Young Nudy himself -- and sound off if you've been keeping Dr. EV4L in steady rotation.