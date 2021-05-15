Young Nudy Slides On The "Spiral" OST On "You Ain't Hard"

For some reason, the Saw series was resurrected with Chris Rock at the forefront of the project. The legendary horror series unveiled eight films as part of the franchise between its debut in 2004 and 2017 when Jigsaw was released. The revamp has clearly warranted some major upgrades including the soundtrack which was largely handled by 21 Savage.

The Slaughter Gang-produced effort includes four track -- two of which 21 Savage appears on. Young Nudy also contributes to the four-song EP with the track, "You Ain't Hard." Kid Hazel and OZ cook up hypnotizing flutes and muddy 808s for Nudy whose deadpan voice details a murderous rampage in the streets.

Nudy also recently dropped off his single, "2Face" ft. G Herbo from his forthcoming project, DR EV4L due out May 18th.

Quotable Lyrics

Young n***a seventeen, Glock 19

And it got a red beam and he got that red bandana ’round his head

Murder always on his mind

And he bangin’ two guns, murder all the time

